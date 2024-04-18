Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage for the AI era, has announced the appointment of Peter Brennan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Scality Inc.

Peter, currently serving as the global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Scality, will assume the additional role of CEO of US subsidiary, Scality, Inc. effective immediately. The company says that this strategic role expansion provides geographic focus as the company continues to grow rapidly across key regions, with customers in nearly 70 countries worldwide.

Since joining Scality as CRO in March 2023, under Peter’s leadership, Scality has grown its US and worldwide sales team, established a two-tier sales channel with the addition of new distribution partners Ingram Micro, TD SYNNEX and a burgeoning Value Added Reseller (VAR) programme. Jerome Lecat, who co-founded Scality in 2009, remains in his current role as global CEO and chairman of Scality and continues to lead the company’s operations globally with a specific focus on EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan.

In his new role, Peter will lead Scality Inc.’s overall strategic direction, operations and execution to grow the company’s footprint across the US. He will continue to play a vital role in driving revenue growth opportunities globally. With over two decades of experience in the technology sector, including leadership roles in sales, marketing, and business development, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position.

Peter comments, “It’s been exciting to help lead Scality through an exceptional year of global growth. Now, I look forward to guiding the US operations as the chief executive to make a significant market impact as more organisations move to modernise their cyber-resilient and AI-ready infrastructures. I anticipate that our newly expanded sales team and channel organisation will continue to deliver, and I will apply my own knowledge gained from over 20 years working in leading US sales organisations to support the team in achieving our goals.”

Jerome Lecat, CEO and Founder of Scality, adds, “Peter has surpassed our key business goals in his first year as Scality’s chief revenue officer which has been a contributing factor in gaining the confidence of Scality’s board of directors in recommending this promotion,” said Jerome Lecat, CEO and founder of Scality. “Peter’s extensive knowledge and expertise in the US market, coupled with his familiarity of the culture in this region, positions him as the right person to lead Scality to even greater heights in the coming year with this new role as CEO for our US operations.”

