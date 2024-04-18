VAST Data, the AI data platform company, has announced a partnership with Dalet, a technology and service provider for media-rich organisations.

The collaboration is designed to simplify media asset management, offering more flexibility and increased productivity and efficiency for media and data-centric organisations. This collaboration integrates the VAST Data Platform with Dalet’s media workflow platform to empower joint customers to manage all of their video and product assets in a unified experience.

VAST Data’s partnership with Dalet seeks to deliver a cost-effective offering that provides high-performance, future-proofed media asset management to help media and broadcast organisations streamline media workflows, increase productivity, reduce the time-to-market for high-quality content, and lower the total cost of ownership – all while fortifying security and data resiliency. VAST is certified with Dalet platforms, enabling customers to manage their media with multi-protocol file and object access without the need for additional data copies, ensuring non-stop access to their valuable assets even as they scale and upgrade their systems.

Together, VAST Data and Dalet deliver Media and Entertainment (M&E) customers the following benefits:

Enhanced performance and efficiency. The integration promises to significantly improve the speed and efficiency of media operations, allowing for AI-enabled workflows that harness the power of a single, cloud-native technology stack to facilitate production, distribution, archive and monetisation of news, sports, and entertainment across all channels.

Scalability for future growth. Customers will benefit from a highly scalable solution that effortlessly accommodates the burgeoning volumes of high-resolution content, ensuring that media data sets can grow without constraints.

Cost reductions. VAST Data is one of the first vendors approved by Dalet to utilise its deduplication technology. By unifying a multi-modal data management environment, organisations can avoid incurring excess infrastructure costs leveraging VAST’s unique Similarity-based data reduction to store excess data and eliminate cross-protocol data sprawl. When combined with Dalet’s smart render technology, which intelligently conserves data by avoiding unnecessary decode/encode processes for untouched frames, customers can expect substantial savings.

Data reliability and security. With VAST Data’s robust innovations, customers can rely on data durability and security, ensuring that valuable media assets are protected and always accessible. VAST Data eliminates many attack vectors in a multi-tenant environment by hosting industry-standard network attached services, object services, and database services from standard client protocols such as NFS, SMB, S3 and Apache Arrow.

“Success in media and broadcasting requires the agility to respond to an ever-changing landscape of consumer tastes and evolving media technologies,” says John Mao, Vice President, Technology Alliances at VAST Data. “This partnership is poised to redefine what’s possible in the media and entertainment industry, driving innovation and offering unparalleled efficiencies to our customers. The ability to seamlessly transition between Dalet Galaxy five and Dalet Pyramid without compromising data integrity or incurring additional storage costs represents a significant leap forward for the M&E industry.”

By harnessing the VAST Data platform, the company believes that Dalet can now offer its customers a competitive edge, while enabling them to leverage advanced capabilities for media production, distribution, and monetisation.

“Designed for mission-critical media workflows, Dalet’s unified platform for asset management, content production and orchestration maximises return on investment (ROI) globally through industry-leading automation, full elasticity, and AI-enabled applications,” notres Aaron Kroger, Product Marketing Lead at Dalet. “Leveraging VAST’s AI-driven infrastructure allows us to provide our users with cutting-edge capabilities to manage and monetise their content more effectively than ever before.”

