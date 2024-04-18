Hostinger, a web hosting provider, has announced its biggest investment in servers to date, acquiring 800 new servers from Dell Technologies and AMD. The company says that the move underscores its commitment to delivering fast, secure and reliable hosting for its customers.

“We work hard every day to deliver the best experience to our customers,” says Giedrius Zakaitis, Chief Product Officer at Hostinger. “I am excited that a year of record growth is followed by a record investment in hardware. This will enable us to continue offering quality and robust services at the most competitive prices out there.”

The new servers include the latest-generation Dell PowerEdge R6615 servers with the 4th generation AMD EPYC processors. These powerful machines will support web, cloud, and virtual private server (VPS) hosting, as well as handle infrastructure-related tasks.

“For demanding workloads, AMD EPYC processors have become the cornerstone of modern data centres,” adds Alexander Troshin, EMEA Product Manager, Server Business Unit at AMD. “Their robust performance and efficiency underpin the advancements that shape our world. As a key partner, we’re committed to collaborating with Dell and Hostinger to deliver ever-more powerful solutions that fuel innovation.”

Key benefits of the new servers include:

• Over 20% more powerful. Internal testing by Hostinger revealed that the new servers are significantly more powerful than their current innovations.

• Enhanced security. AMD Infinity Guard technology provides built-in encryption at the processor level for industry-leading security.

• Improved performance. Read-intensive NVMe SSD storage ensures fast loading times for websites and their components.

• Increased efficiency. The latest DDR5 RAM technology offers faster data transfer rates and higher capacities.

• Data protection: RAID data storage configurations with dual, redundant power supplies safeguard against data loss.



By investing in cutting-edge hardware, Hostinger believes that its customers have access to the best possible hosting experience.