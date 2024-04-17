SiTime Corporation, a precision timing company, today introduced its Chorus family of clock generators for AI data centre applications.

This new MEMS-based clock-system-on-a-chip (ClkSoC) family offers ten times higher performance in half the size, compared to standalone oscillators and clocks. Chorus’ new approach includes clock, oscillator and resonator technologies in an integrated chip, simplifying system clock architecture and accelerating design time by up to six weeks. Chorus, combined with recently acquired timing products from Aura Semiconductor, builds on SiTime’s strategy to offer a complete portfolio of highly differentiated innovations.

According to a recent Bloomberg Intelligence report, Generative AI to Become a $1.3 Trillion Market by 2032, “the AI data centre hardware market is surging by an estimated 33% annually and projected to reach approximately $200 billion [£160 bn] by 2027.” Rapid upgrade cycles for AI hardware will be essential to running data and compute-intensive AI workloads.

“AI is driving tremendous needs for higher data throughput in data centres and lower power consumption, and SiTime is uniquely positioned to help address these issues,” says Piyush Sevalia, Executive Vice President of Marketing at SiTime. “Before Chorus, hardware designers had to use discrete product types, such as clocks, oscillators and resonators, which resulted in performance compromises. Chorus delivers integrated clock generators to solve these problems and is yet another example of how we are transforming the timing market with our unique approach.”

Chorus, with its integrated MEMS resonator, addresses the limitations of legacy clock generators, eliminating problems such as noise and matching the resonator’s impedance with the clock. Also, Chorus can reduce the board area for timing by up to 50% by replacing up to four standalone oscillators. Data centre equipment such as servers, switches, acceleration cards and smart network interface cards (NICs) are ideal applications for Chorus.

“SiTime continues to solve the electronics industry’s toughest timing challenges with advances in silicon MEMS timing technology,” said Dave Altavilla, Co-Founder, President and Principal Analyst at HotTech Vision & Analysis. “SiTime’s new MEMS-based family of clock generators represents a significant leap forward, offering enhanced performance, reliability and integration essential for the evolving needs of big iron AI data centres.”