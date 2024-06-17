In an Australian first, Macquarie Cloud Services, part of Macquarie Technology Group, has leveraged strategic relationships with Microsoft and Dell Technologies to launch Macquarie Flex.

Macquarie Flex is a unique hybrid solution powered by Microsoft Azure Stack HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) and Dell Technologies APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure providing workload flexibility, a single management plane, consistent experience, 24/7 mission critical support and evergreen compliance across public, private and hybrid cloud environments.

As the first Dell Technologies partner offering Azure Stack HCI in Australia, the launch seeks to assist organisations that have traditionally been challenged by the integration costs and complexity of hybrid cloud. Now, Macquarie Flex provides these organisations with a new solution to simplify hybrid cloud management, manage cloud spend and meet compliance and sovereign requirements.

“Macquarie Flex is the true definition of hybrid and represents a new era of hybrid cloud solutions,” says Macquarie Cloud Services Head of Azure, Naran McClung. “Azure and private cloud, two disparate environments promising different things for different purposes, are bound together to provide Australian businesses the choice, flexibility, and agility needed to succeed.”

“Macquarie Flex allows us to meet our customers wherever they are on their cloud journey,” adds Jonathan Staff, Head of Private Cloud at Macquarie Cloud Services. “Through our strong relationship with Dell Technologies and Microsoft, we can now arm Australian businesses with another lever to extract more value from their IT investment.”

Steven Worrall, Managing Director, Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, adds, “Macquarie Flex represents a significant advancement in hybrid cloud solutions. By leveraging Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, Macquarie Cloud Services is providing an unparalleled level of flexibility, security, and performance. This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to empowering Australian organisations with the tools and technologies needed to drive innovation and achieve their strategic goals.”

With Macquarie Flex, organisations now can deploy and run sensitive/compliance-driven workloads in a private cloud whilst leveraging the benefits of Azure, diversify deployment locations to improve commercial viability, treat private cloud workloads as first-class citizens of Azure, as well as monitor, alert, report, backup, secure, manage and govern virtual workloads through one integrated toolset.

This announcement follows the company’s recent launch of Macquarie Guard, a full turnkey Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that automates practical guardrails into Azure services.

“Our purpose is to help customers who have been traditionally underserved and overcharged”, Naran states. “We’re thrilled to be leveraging our long-standing partnerships with Microsoft and Dell Technologies to deliver much needed new innovation to Australian businesses.”

