Zella DC, an Australian provider of micro data centres, recently announced a new collaboration with Laser Light Communications (Laser Light-US) and its Australian affiliate, The Halo Network Company, on an ambitious project which seeks to redesign the Edge data centre.

The partners agree that the consumption of data services must get closer to the consumer – government or commercial – at the point closest to its consumption. Those customers farthest from the big data centres, however, are underserved in their view; and as a result, Laser Light, Halo and Zella DC now want to change that shortcoming.

Zella DC’s micro data centre innovations are designed to be energy-efficient, robust, and adaptable to a wide range of environments, from urban centres to the most remote and harshest locations on the planet. Zella DC also expects this collaboration to include other Australian entities, which will contribute to this cooperative research and development project to create a new innovation – a micro data centre pod which can operate in extreme, remote, and hostile environments without sacrificing capabilities.

Laser Light and Halo are bringing to market a global networking platform that seeks to transform accessibility to high-volume data services for under-served communities. Their goal is to deploy a multi-domain, all-optical global platform – comprised of satellites, terrestrial fibre, subsea cable, micro data facilities, and AI-patented operating software – providing customers unparalleled, highly secure, high-capacity, environmentally efficient, low-latency data services on demand.

By co-locating these modular data pods as an extension of its multi-domain platform, Laser Light and Halo will be able to expand its service portfolio to deliver personalised, data products and services to all communities at the near and far edge of the network. The Zella DC Edge modular data centres will serve as the focal point for Laser Light services.

As a part of their collaboration, the partners intend to produce these modular data centres in Australia for use domestically, as well as the export market to over 300 planned locations across the globe in the coming years. The scale of this project will drive employment at Zella DC’s facilities in Perth, as well as Sydney through Halo. More importantly, Australian designed, built and exported next-generation modular data centres will be distributed to Far Edge communities worldwide.

Angie Keeler, CEO and Co-Founder, Zella DC, comments, “This collaboration with Laser Light and Halo is a testament to our commitment to driving technological advancements in Australia, supporting global demands for innovative approaches to bridge the ‘data gap’. We are extremely proud to contribute our expertise to this ground-breaking project, creating new solutions that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability required for extreme conditions.”

Bob Brumley, Chairman and CEO of Laser Light Companies, adds, “With AI and other application latency requirements increasing needs of businesses to extend their clouds to the far edge of the networks, this extension of our service portfolio levers our investment in next-generation data infrastructures to include not just networking, but also computing resources. Zella DC’s micro data pods will be good for our customers, the environment, and our business.

“By collaborating with an industry leader, Zella DC, we are able to take advantage of its unique experience and expertise as well as to extend commitment – investment, and staffing – to the Australian market.”

For more from Zella DC, click here.