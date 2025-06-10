LINX board election results revealed

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), operating one of the world’s largest internet exchange points, facilitating traffic exchange between internet service providers (ISPs) and content networks, has announced the results of its 2025 board election, held during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 2 June in London.

This year, two board positions were up for election. Incumbent members Neil McRae and Pete Stevens stood for re-election, while Paul Dunbar (Akamai) and Nico Walters (CMC Networks) were nominated as new candidates.

Following the election, Neil McRae and Pete Stevens were re-elected to serve a new three-year term on the LINX board.

Neil McRae has been involved with LINX since its birth back in 1994 and has served as a LINX board member for many years. He comments, “For me, being part of LINX is not just professional—it’s deeply personal. I believe that connectivity is a powerful equaliser that opens doors to opportunity, and I speak from personal experience, having built my career through self-taught skills and a relentless drive to learn and contribute. LINX is a crucial platform in enabling its members to connect people.”

Pete Stevens is an active member of the LINX community and is also grateful to be re-elected. He adds, “I’m thrilled with what has been achieved during my time on the LINX board. I’ve become Vice Chair of the board and the Chair of the Finance, Risk, and Audit subcommittee. During my tenure on the board, we’ve appointed a new CEO, CFO, and changed our auditors to RSM. We’ve opened multiple internet exchanges around the world and now have five exchanges regularly pushing over half a terabit of traffic—one of which is less than twelve months old. I have also served on the governance committee which has now completed revising all the founding documents of LINX. This is a necessary development to place LINX on a firm legal footing for the future whilst still protecting member interests.”

The LINX board plays a crucial role in guiding the strategic direction and governance of the organisation, aiming to ensure it meets the evolving needs of its membership and the broader internet community.

Jennifer Holmes, CEO of LINX, says, “We’d like to thank all the candidates for standing for election. The voting this year was quite competitive, which reflects the strong interest in LINX as a membership-run organisation within the membership. I’d like to thank Neil and Pete for their dedication to the role so far and congratulate them on their re-election. LINX holds board elections every year so I look forward to welcoming more candidates into the process next year.”

