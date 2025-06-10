Asanti partners with Storm ID

Author: Joe Peck

Asanti Data Centres, a UK data centre provider, has today announced a strategic partnership with Storm ID, a digital transformation consultancy, to deliver cloud-aligned colocation hosting services for public sector organisations.

This partnership combines Storm ID’s experience in public cloud technologies, service design, and AI-powered platforms with Asanti’s UK-wide network of edge data centres. Together, they aim to empower public sector bodies to modernise legacy systems, enhance digital services, and ensure compliance with UK data sovereignty requirements.

“As our colocation partner, Asanti’s UK-wide infrastructure enhances our ability to deliver secure, resilient, hybrid hosting solutions to our clients,” says Mike Cashin, Director at Storm ID. “By combining our public cloud expertise with Asanti’s data centre expertise, we can provide public sector organisations with seamless access to modern, cloud-aligned, hybrid hosting solutions.”

Storm ID previously helped with digital service delivery for the Scottish Government, NHS Scotland, and other public institutions, whilst Asanti’s Livingston data centre is Scotland’s only dual-power-fed data centre.

“This partnership with Storm ID is a strong alignment of values and vision,” comments Stewart Laing, CEO of Asanti Data Centres. “Storm ID’s track record in delivering transformative digital services for the public sector speaks for itself. Coupled with our scalable, resilient infrastructure, we’re excited to help enable a new era of secure, hybrid hosting solutions for public organisations across the UK.”

The collaboration will focus on enabling digital transformation within regulated and critical sectors, with an emphasis on hybrid hosting architectures that blend local colocation with public cloud scalability.