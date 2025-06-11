ZTE unveils AI data centre technologies

Author: Joe Peck

ZTE Corporation, a Chinese multinational telecommunications equipment and systems company, has debuted its latest AI-driven data centre technologies at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2025.

At the heart of ZTE’s exhibition was its vision for the “Elastic & Efficient AI Data Center.” The display featured an integrated ecosystem of liquid-cooled cabinets, computing micro-modules, and containerised technology. With these, ZTE is hoping to be able to reduce data centre construction time by over 40%.

The company also presented its upgraded power supply architecture. The power distribution system supports room-level and rack-level elastic power supply, seeking to cut down the physical footprint by 40% and achieve system efficiency levels as high as 98% in ECO mode. In tandem, its liquid cooling technologies have been designed to try to help bring down PUE to as low as 1.1.

ZTE’s AI-powered energy management system aims to leverage system-wide sensing, autonomous learning, and efficiency modelling to deliver real-time optimisation strategies.

The company operates in more than 20 countries and has an end-to-end delivery model covering consulting, planning, design, construction, and ongoing maintenance. It uses digital tools like BIM for smart design, a global procurement network, and a team of over 200 certified professionals. Its AI-powered O&M platform, iDCIM, intends to enable predictive maintenance, helping – according to the company – reduce operational costs by up to 50%.

ZTE’s Intelligent Computing Infrastructure segment at DCW introduced the latest R5200 G6, R5300 G6, and R6500 G6 servers, alongside the presentation of AiCube, an AI computing solution tailored for edge scenarios.

Sustainability took a prominent role at this year’s exhibition. In its “Smart PV & ESS for a Green Future” section, ZTE presented its strategy for integrating renewable energy into data centre design. Through photovoltaic and energy storage systems, the company seeks to enable energy savings across the data centre life cycle – such as in Turkey, where ZTE deployed solar energy technology.

“Our end-to-end solutions reflect a strategic focus on intelligence, sustainability, and global scalability,” says Kan Jie, GM of Data Center Product at ZTE. “At Data Centre World Frankfurt 2025, we’re showcasing how ZTE’s innovations are helping enterprises accelerate their journey towards digital and green transformation.”

