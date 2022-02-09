Cloud computing and managed services company, iomart, has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Ben Savage to the role of Chief Commercial Officer.

Ben boasts more than 25 years’ experience working across a range of technology-based sales leadership roles. Ben has also worked for organisations head-quartered in Silicon Valley, Europe, and the Middle East. His most recent position was Managing Director, Sales and Marketing at managed service provider Six Degrees.

Bringing with him a wealth of experience working with companies ranging from start-ups to large enterprises, Ben will oversee iomart’s sales team and overarching commercial strategy as well as being a central figure supporting the organisation’s growth ambitions.

Ben says: “It’s an exciting time to be joining a company like iomart, as customers buying behaviours change. For businesses like ours to be successful we have to be agile enough to adapt the services we offer and continue to demonstrate value both to our existing and to our prospective customers.

“Despite the business landscape having been somewhat challenging for the last 24 months, iomart is uniquely placed to take advantage of the current market. Cloud adoption is a new area for many of our customers and we are able to guide them through that process, whilst being constantly aware of the ever-changing data security requirements.

“We have the expertise, the infrastructure and the resources to help meet a range of multifaceted business requirements, and support our customers through a process that is very complex. We have fantastic foundations in place and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

iomart Chief Executive, Reece Donovan, says: “It’s fantastic to have Ben on board. He completely understands what we are trying to achieve, and I’m confident that he’ll be a great asset as we continue to develop and grow the business.”