Kong has announced the general availability of Kong Enterprise 2.7, a service connectivity platform that enables companies to efficiently and reliably manage APIs and microservices at scale across any underlying architecture. This latest release features faster performance, including 25% increased throughput (capacity) and improved latency (speed) over already highly performant previous versions, as benchmarked by GigaOm. With an even faster core runtime, Kong Enterprise 2.7 achieved 52,250 transactions per second (TPS) maximum throughput with a 100% success rate (up from 40,625 TPS in 2021), performing 2,886% faster than Apigee X, which achieved 1,750 TPS maximum throughput with 100% success. The new release also introduces enhanced capabilities to improve security, streamline workflows and expand support for event-based and real-time architectures.

Every millisecond of latency reduces conversion rates, which can translate into a significant drop in sales. Reduced API latency leads to faster overall application performance, allowing companies to deliver a superior customer experience while reducing costs and maximizing revenue potential. For example, Mercado Bitcoin, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, uses Kong Enterprise to power 40 mission-critical services with a response time of less than a millisecond. By significantly reducing API latency, the company saw a 40% increase in its platform performance while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by 20%.

With a significant improvement in performance over previous versions, Kong continues to bring new, crucial enhancements with every new release of Kong Enterprise. Built on Kong’s core open source technology and designed for the modern era of software development, Kong Enterprise is a best-in-class service connectivity platform that enables organizations to secure, connect and orchestrate their APIs and services across cloud native, hybrid and on-premise environments. The platform makes it easy for developer teams to manage millions of API calls and create scalable, microservice-driven applications that drive business growth.

The Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), the UK government’s biggest public service department, adopted Kong Enterprise in 2020 to scale data access and process automation to meet the unprecedented demand for their claims services as the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began. According to Jacqui Leggetter, integration lead for DWP Digital, “The Kong API gateway and Kong Enterprise hosted in our hybrid cloud infrastructure are supporting over 250 million real-time API calls per month and growing. Kong is key to our ongoing ambitious transformation plans and sits at the heart of our secure data sharing ecosystem across DWP and wider government.”