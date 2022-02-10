The Zumtobel Group lighting brands, Zumtobel and Thorn, will join the world’s largest global gathering of data centre specialists, engineers and business leaders, exhibiting their latest innovative energy efficient solutions at Data Centre World, ExCeL London, Stand D625, from 2nd – 3rd March 2022.

Data centres are critical to hosting, managing and delivering important business data and cloud solutions to workforces worldwide, however with the march towards net zero gaining pace, all eyes are on sustainable management and operation. Data Centres are both energy and resource-intensive, so is there any wonder that there are growing concerns over energy use and capacity?

With a strong focus on sustainability and complete control of its value supply chain – from components to finished luminaires – Zumtobel and Thorn are the ideal lighting partners for data centre developers and operators.

Hear from Our Data Centre Lighting Experts:

Join our experts for their thought-provoking presentations:

Presentation: ‘Why Outdoor Lighting is Critical for Data Centres’

Time: 11.45am

Date: 2nd March 2022

Theatre: Data Centre Design and Build & Physical Security

Eliot Horsman, Head of Application – Urban Life & Architectural at Thorn Lighting, will share his insights on ‘Why Outdoor Lighting is Critical for Data Centres’. Eliot’s presentation will centre around how successfully lighting the building surround and outdoor space of a Data Centre is one of the most challenging and multi-faceted applications in the lighting industry.

Register now for ‘Why Outdoor Lighting is Critical for Data Centres’:

Presentation: ‘Data Halls – Lighting Quality & Sustainability in a Net Zero Carbon Culture’

Date: 3rd March 2022

Time: 11.45am

Theatre: Energy Efficiency, Cost Management and DCIM Theatre

Sophie Parry, Technical Application Consultant at Zumtobel Group, will present ‘Data Halls- Lighting Quality & Sustainability in a Net Zero Carbon Culture’. This presentation will illustrate how net zero carbon legislation for 2050 means that all new builds and refurbishments need to design building services to achieve net zero carbon today if they are to stay compliant with current legislation and achieve a degree of low carbon future-proofing from 2022 on the journey to 2050.

Register now for: ‘Data Halls – Lighting Quality & Sustainability in a Net Zero Carbon Culture’:

Innovative Lighting Solutions for Data Centres

Zumtobel and Thorn utilise the latest technology to deliver highly energy-efficient lighting solutions which are secure and designed to meet the increasing technical requirements of modern mission critical campuses. Zumtobel and Thorn will showcase their innovative lighting solutions, including Zumtobel’s flagship data centre product TECTON and Thorn’s award-winning Omega Pro 2.

TECTON

TECTON is the world’s first LED continuous-row track lighting system with an 11-pole current conducting section built into its trunking body. This means that the system comes ready equipped to meet tomorrow’s needs. All functions such as power supply, lighting control, and connection to locally or centrally supplied emergency lighting are seamlessly integrated into the multifunctional trunking. Luminaires can be positioned flexibly onto the system and can be adapted to suit structural alterations at any time. TECTON copes effortlessly with various lighting requirements. The TECTON infrastructure remains unchanged and forms the functional backbone of the lighting ecosystem.

Designed for uniform illumination with minimal glare, TECTON offers easy installation, energy savings, and low maintenance, with six different light distribution optics and optional UGR < 19 variants all supported with Environmental Product Declarations (EPD), tracking the ecological footprint of the product to evidence both embedded and operational carbon impact.

Omega Pro 2

Omega Pro 2 from Thorn Lighting offers a new approach to lighting control. With this LED panel, which can be installed as a recessed, surface-mounted, or suspended luminaire, it’s easier than ever for users to add smart functionality to lighting installations, now or in the future. There is a choice of innovative new optics to give an installation a dynamic edge.

In addition, you can personalise your lighting just the way you want it, from the lit effect, to how you wish to control it, to the colour temperature. If you want to take advantage of the digital services available to remotely manage the space usage, environmental impact or even apply navigation services within your building, Omega Pro 2 can connect you to the digital future via a clever new development called Connect Kit or CKIT for short.

Omega Pro 2, combined with the O-PEC optical range, provides consistency to any lighting installation as the one product family offers a variety of options that will allow for a creative lighting design.

Data Centre Virtual Reality Experience

The stand will also feature a live virtual reality experience to demonstrate how you can reduce the OpEx and CapEx within your Mission Critical facility.

Steve Mansell, Divisional Director Critical Facilities at Zumtobel Group, comments, “With security breaches reported daily and growing concerns about high energy demands, data centre design has risen in prominence over the last few years. We are looking forward to presenting our latest innovations, including our data hall virtual reality experience visualising energy and product savings through racking colour & optical lighting control. As a global business, we are ideally positioned with our single-source supply chain, R&D investment, and international coverage to offer their audience a sustainable, secure lighting system.”