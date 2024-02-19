VeUP a global team of industry experts, has appointed Cheryl Powell as its Head of HR.

Cheryl Powell has over 20 years’ experience leading human resources teams across EMEA, supporting high-growth organisations with strategy, culture, and talent acquisition. She previously led HR operations at global broker, Trade Nation, and prior to that at IT accreditation and training giant, Learning Tree International.

VeUP has seen rapid growth over the last year, with the company formally accredited with AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status. The certification recognises its expertise in AWS consultancy, awarded only to companies with a strong team of trained and certified technical individuals, and who have proven customer experience. The company also oversees a $100m growth fund to provide investment to high-growth businesses, alongside its technology consultancy.

In her new role, Cheryl will lead VeUP’s people management and HR strategy, boosting the company’s tech credentials and hiring new talent. She will also further accelerate VeUP’s company culture, by implementing new training and development programmes, ensuring all employees are given the support they need to excel.

Cheryl Powell, Head of HR, VeUP, says, “VeUP is on an incredible growth trajectory, with a rapidly expanding international team to manage and develop. I’m really pleased to be joining such a dynamic company with huge ambitions to transform the market and help build an incredible culture to allow every member of the team to thrive.”

Damian Skendrovic, GM EMEA, VeUP, says, “Juggling a rapidly expanding team requires a dedicated HR strategy, and Cheryl has the energy, experience, and vision to deliver all this and more for our business. We’re very excited to have such a seasoned industry expert onboard to ensure our people management, recruitment and retention policies are operating at the highest standards.”