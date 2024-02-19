fifteenfortyseven (1547 Critical Systems Realty), a developer, operator, and owner of highly interconnected, custom-designed data centres in North America and Europe, has shared updates on its Chester county, Pennsylvania data centre development project. This project is a joint development with Green Fig Land Company (GFLC), which acquired the property with 1547 in 2022. The hyperscale development site spans 100 acres with future entitlement for up to two million square feet of data centre development.

1547’s greenfield development site in Pennsylvania touts an initial commitment of 290MW of power from the local provider, including access to carbon-free power capabilities to be available by 2025-2026. Onsite green energy solutions include rooftop solar with potential generation of up to 7MW of capacity scalable to 25MW. The combination of available power, accessibility to carbon-free power generation and solar capabilities offers a unique opportunity for companies eager to construct smarter and greener mass-scale data centre developments.

“What makes this location optimal for hyperscale development, besides the power capacity and carbon-free power capabilities we offer, is also the financial incentives,” comments John Bonczek, Chief Revenue Officer for 1547 Realty. “Chester County has some of the best incentives available for large-scale compute infrastructure deployments including the fact that we qualify for the state’s sales tax that applies to all data centre developments and includes all construction equipment, materials, data centre furnishings, fit-out and IT equipment. This combined with the immense amount of power and proximity to unique power sources, including nuclear energy capabilities, is a game-changer for new mass-scale developments in the region.”

In addition to the power and expansion opportunities of this Chester County data centre development site, 1547 is committed to a sustainable reforesting project that involves the planting of 4,000 new trees to align with eco-friendly practices and contribute positively to the local environment. The strategic blend of size, power capacity, location, and environmental responsibility positions this property as a standout choice for data centre development in the region.

Lease options are now available for build-to-suit, powered shell and turnkey data centre space.