maincubes, a European data centre owner and operator offering colocation solutions, looks back at its significant business growth in 2023. New funding and additional data centre space were announced with a 60% increase in new staff to support this significant growth.

“With consistent growth throughout 2023, maincubes paved the road for innovation in 2024,” says Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes. “This year, we will address the significant growth in AI/ML, providing companies the capacity, cooling and density needed to sustainably operate. Our innovation around this need will drive deeper offerings from maincubes throughout the year.”

Maincubes’ key success milestones to date include:

About €1.035bn finance facility to expand its data centre portfolio with the construction of three facilities in Berlin and Frankfurt.

Its newest BER01 data centre build-to-suit data centre is under construction, with Informationstechnikzentrum Bund (ITZBund), the central IT service provider for the German Federal Administration, as its tenant.

Appointing Arne Weber as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its leadership team and gearing up for the next stage of growth.

Adding Zahl Limbuwala as Executive Chairman of maincubes Advisory Board, further strengthening its market position.

Digital Transformation Capital Partners becoming maincubes majority shareholder accelerating maincubes planned expansion efforts with robust support.

FRA03 Frankfurt data centre made available with 16MW of power.

maincubes launched its strict sustainability plan with Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) and ESG certifications with its first sustainability report.

“Our team’s drive and dedication to our clients were critical to our growth and success in 2023. Last year’s funding and expansion efforts validate our commitment to client-driven innovation,” adds Oliver. “We’ve already kicked off 2024 with our FRA04 Frankfurt expansion with available power, reinforcing Germany as a great place for data centre support. Whatever the deployment size, whether it is for large-scale hyperscale to support AI/ML or smaller ones for enterprises, maincubes is built to handle it.”