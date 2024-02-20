Panchaea has announced it has joined the partner community of VAST Data, the AI data platform company, to deliver scalable data management solutions.

Panchaea will be focused on supplying data centres with VAST’s full-stack infrastructure solution for data management, the VAST Data Platform. Tackling the increasingly complex workloads of AI requires scalable, high-performance data processing, which Panchaea can now deliver through this partnership.

The company empowers data centres with the latest hardware for generative AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. This new opportunity with VAST software rounds out its service offering, enabling the company to deliver bespoke, cost-effective data infrastructure to its customer base.

Pete Overell, CEO at Panchaea, says, “We’re incredibly excited to grow Panchaea’s offering through VAST Data’s powerful data platform solution. VAST has grown exceptionally since launching in 2019, emerging as a trailblazer in the data solutions industry.

“Scalability and performance are the lynchpins of a successful solution in the technology and enterprise sector, which VAST’s platform offers in spades. We’re looking forward to evolving our relationship with VAST Data as we continue to supply data centres with bespoke, high-performance hardware and infrastructure solutions.”

Mike Richmond, Head of International Channel at VAST Data, says, “As we shift further into the era of AI, organisations will need to level up their infrastructure to meet the intensive workload demands generated by this rapidly advancing technology. As the latest addition to our partner ecosystem we’re confident that Panchaea will enable more organisations to capitalise on our AI-ready data platform.”