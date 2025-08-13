365 Data Centers collaborates with Liberty Center One

Author: Joe Peck

365 Data Centers (365), a provider of network-centric colocation, network, cloud, and other managed services, has announced a collaboration with Liberty Center One, an IT delivery solutions company focused on cloud services, data protection, and high-availability environments.

The collaboration aims to expand the companies’ combined cloud capabilities.

Liberty Center One provides open-sourced-based public and private cloud services, disaster recovery resources, and colocation at two data centres which it operates.

365 currently operates 20 colocation data centres, and this relationship is set to enhance the company’s colocation, public cloud, multi-tenant, private cloud, and hybrid cloud offerings for enterprise clients, as well as its managed and dedicated services.

“This collaboration will have big implications for 365 as we continue to expand our offerings to the market,” believes Derek Gillespie, CRO of 365 Data Centers.

“When it comes to solutions for enterprise, working with Liberty Center One will enable us to enhance our current suite of cloud capabilities and hosted services to give our customers what they need today to meet the demands of their business.”

Tim Mullahy, Managing Director of Liberty Center One, adds, “We’re looking forward to working with 365 Data Centers to be able to truly bring the best out of one another’s services through this agreement.

“Customer service has always been our number one priority, and this association will be instrumental in helping 365 reach its business goals.”

