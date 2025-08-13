Globalgig ranks on Inc. 5000 for sixth year running

Author: Joe Peck

Globalgig, a provider of globally managed communication and connectivity systems, has been named on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the sixth year in succession.

The company, which manages communication and connectivity services worldwide, was ranked 3,808, with revenue growth of 99%. It joins a small group of US businesses noted for sustained expansion.

Over the past year, Globalgig has expanded its AI-based network management and security services, aimed at supporting distributed workforces and addressing cyber threats. Its updated managed security offering provides organisations with adaptive, data-led networks.

The past three years have seen the company widen its service portfolio, improve operational efficiency, and recruit additional staff. A key development has been the launch of Orchestra, an AI platform designed for inventory management and reporting across all services.

Orchestra Insight, the analytics engine within the platform, delivers real-time network intelligence across IT systems. Features include contextual monitoring, automation tools, and configurable dashboards, giving a single view of network performance, security status, and risk across legacy and newer devices, cloud services, and security tools.

“This recognition reflects our team’s strong commitment to solving today’s challenges while helping enterprises prepare for the future,” says Ernest Cunningham, CEO of Globalgig.

“At Globalgig, we focus on delivering outcomes that empower organisations to grow, adapt, and succeed. As technologies like agentic AI continue to reshape the business landscape, we are helping our clients build the capabilities they need to stay ahead.

“This includes unifying legacy and modern networks, and providing real-time visibility across devices, clouds, and applications.”