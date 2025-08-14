New internet exchange in São Paulo

Author: Joe Peck

DE-CIX, an operator of internet exchanges (IXs), has started to operate its peering and interconnection services in São Paulo, Brazil.

The new internet exchange, DE-CIX Sao Paulo, is distributed across three data centres: Equinix SP4, Elea SPO1, and Ascenty SP4. The company is already onboarding the first 20 customers in the region, including TBC Azion Technologies.

With the start of operations, companies now have access to local peering, network interconnection, and remote peering, as well as cloud exchange and multi-cloud routing functionalities.

Customers can gain direct and private access to cloud providers both locally and remotely, allowing cloud-to-cloud communication and facilitating their digital business with, what DE-CIX claims to be, “low-latency and high-performance connectivity.”

By joining the exchange, companies can connect directly to thousands of network operators (carriers), internet service providers (ISPs), cloud and content providers, and corporate networks from more than 100 countries worldwide.

“With our high-performance, secure, and scalable interconnection services, we enhance local interconnection, creating a more resilient and globally integrated interconnection ecosystem in São Paulo,” claims Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. “Being a part of the global DE-CIX ecosystem offers the potential of an enormous diversity of networks now accessible in the city.

“The growing digital economy in Brazil requires state-of-the-art connectivity, ensuring that data exchange takes place fast, efficiently, and securely, as local as possible and as global as necessary. The new IX opens up a complementary offering that further enriches the country as the second largest market in the world in terms of number of networks.”

The new internet exchange is integrated into DE-CIX’s global ecosystem through connections to IXs in New York, Lisbon, Madrid, and Frankfurt (the largest IX in Europe).

The connectivity takes advantage of several transatlantic routes via the Atlantic South-North and South-South connectivity corridors. This will allow connected Brazilian networks to reach thousands of local, regional, and international networks that together form the largest interconnection ecosystem in the world.

Rafael Umann, CEO of Azion, comments, “Azion operates one of the most distributed and advanced infrastructures in the world, with a presence in over 100 data centres. Our platform ensures resilience, security, and performance for critical and AI workloads.

“Through interconnection with DE-CIX, we guarantee our customers access to the best infrastructure on the market and further expand our global network to deliver low latency and high availability to our clients, regardless of user location.”

