Gateway Fiber deploys Perle IOLAN Console Servers

Author: Joe Peck

Gateway Fiber, an internet service provider (ISP) serving communities in Missouri, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Dakota, USA, has strengthened its remote management capabilities by deploying Perle IOLAN Console Servers across its network.

The company operates micro data centres, also known as points of presence (PoP) sites, which are essential for delivering high-speed internet.

The IOLAN Console Servers provide out-of-band access, enabling administrators to remotely manage and troubleshoot equipment. This aims to reduce downtime and allow rapid response to service issues.

According to Jeff Shilt, Senior Network Engineer at Gateway Fiber, the team had considered Cisco terminal servers with LTE routers but found the approach too costly. The IOLAN units, with integrated cellular connectivity, reportedly offered a more affordable option.

“The IOLAN Console Server gives the ultimate back door connectivity,” says Jeff. “When we’ve had a fibre cut or we lose access, we come in via the LTE and use the serial console ports to get into our equipment.”

The devices also support maintenance and upgrades. “When we must do firmware updates, we can access the equipment via an LTE interface, as if we were physically there. This makes the process easier and safer,” Jeff explains.

They also allow engineers to guide field technicians remotely during hardware changes, intending to reduce travel requirements and associated costs.

Gateway Fiber continues to expand its fibre-to-the-home network to meet growing data demands. “Any new cabinet we build is going to have an IOLAN in it for out-of-band access, and they’re awesome for that. I mean, they’re just perfect,” continues Jeff.

John Feeney, Chief Operating Officer at Perle Systems, comments, “We are thrilled to support Gateway Fiber in [its] mission to provide reliable, high-speed internet to underserved communities.

“Our IOLAN Console Servers are designed to offer robust and secure remote access, ensuring that Gateway Fiber can maintain their high standards of service and quickly address any network issues.”