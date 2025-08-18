Equinix explores new energy sources for DCs

Author: Joe Peck

Equinix, a digital infrastructure company, is working with alternative energy providers to secure reliable electricity for its global network of AI-ready data centres, including facilities in Europe.

The company’s diversified energy strategy combines traditional utility arrangements with new on-site power generation, fuel cells, and next-generation nuclear energy.

According to the International Energy Agency, global electricity demand is forecast to rise by 4% annually through 2027, driven by electrification, artificial intelligence, and industrial growth. This increase is placing pressure on utilities and ageing grids, highlighting the need for new energy infrastructure to support expanding data centre operations.

Equinix says it is investing in grid upgrades with utility partners, including new substations and backup systems designed to improve reliability during outages.

The company is also expanding its use of fuel cells and natural gas for on-site generation, while supporting the development of advanced nuclear technologies to provide clean, stable power in the future.

“Access to round-the-clock electricity is critical to support the infrastructure that powers everything from AI-driven drug discovery to cloud-based video streaming,” says Raouf Abdel, Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Equinix.

“As energy demand increases, we believe we have an opportunity and responsibility to support the development of reliable, sustainable, scalable energy infrastructure that can support our collective future.”

Equinix has signed agreements with several nuclear developers:

• Oklo – Agreement to procure 500MW from next-generation Aurora fast reactors

• Radiant – Preorder of 20 Kaleidos microreactors, designed for rapid deployment

• ULC-Energy with Rolls-Royce SMR – Letter of Intent for up to 250MWe in the Netherlands

• Stellaria – Agreement for 500MWe using molten salt Breed & Burn technology

Equinix has also expanded its use of advanced fuel cells through a long-term agreement with Bloom Energy, covering more than 100MW across 19 US data centres.

Ali Ruckteschler, Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Equinix, comments, “The potential challenges to powering reliable and sustainable digital infrastructure are considerable.

“However, Equinix has always been at the forefront of energy innovation, signing the data centre industry’s first agreement with a SMR provider and pioneering the use of fuel cells a decade ago.”

Equinix says it remains committed to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2030 and reported 96% global renewable coverage in 2024, with 250 sites already running entirely on clean energy.

The company is also expanding the use of liquid cooling technologies and adopting ASHRAE A1 Allowable standards to improve operational efficiency.

For more from Equinix, click here.