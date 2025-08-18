LINX announces major upgrades at IXP in Riyadh

Author: Joe Peck

The London Internet Exchange (LINX), an internet exchange point (IXP) operator of digital infrastructure, has upgraded its network at the interconnection hub it powers in Saudi Arabia for data centre and digital enabler center3, a subsidiary of the STC Group.

Essential upgrades were carried out to increase the availability of 100GE ports following customer demand as well as to enable the interconnection point with 400GE connectivity services.

These upgrades mark a milestone in the evolution of the IXP in Riyadh, which has reportedly become a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure since its launch in 2024.

Located at the Remal facility (RDC102), the exchange is now poised to meet the growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency interconnection services from global networks, content providers, and enterprises.

“Demand for high-speed, resilient connectivity in the Kingdom continues to grow, and these upgrades ensure that the Riyadh IXP remains at the forefront of regional interconnection,” says Halil Kama, Director for the Middle East at LINX.

“By enabling 400GE capabilities and expanding 100GE availability, we’re empowering networks to scale efficiently and deliver superior performance to end users.”

The enhancements align with the broader vision to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 agenda, which places digital transformation at the heart of national development.

center3 also recently announced that they are accelerating their data centre expansion, targeting 1 GW of total capacity by 2030 to support the growth in the region’s broader digital transformation.

With over $3 billion (£2.2 billion) already invested and an additional $10 billion (£7.38 billion) planned, the company says it is building a “next-generation, carrier-neutral data centre ecosystem.”

Since the inception of the LINX-powered IXP in Jeddah, which launched in 2019, the partnership between LINX and center3 has been playing a role in shaping the Kingdom’s interconnection landscape.

