DC chip market to surpass $62.9bn by 2034

Author: Joe Peck

According to a recent report by Global Market Insights, a US-based market research and consulting company, the global data centre chip market was valued at $15.6 billion (£11.5 billion) in 2024 and is projected to reflect a robust CAGR of 15.2% between 2025 and 2034.

The growth is fuelled by the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and high-performance computing.

The source of the demand

As businesses continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for advanced data processing capabilities has never been greater.

Organisations are shifting to cloud-based platforms, relying on AI-driven analytics, and deploying sophisticated computing solutions to manage vast volumes of data efficiently. These advancements are fuelling the expansion of data centre chip technologies, making them essential components in modern computing infrastructures.

The rapid deployment of 5G networks, growing data traffic, and increasing reliance on cloud services are accelerating market demand. Enterprises are heavily investing in next-generation chips to optimise computing power, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce latency in data processing.

The shift toward edge computing, where real-time processing is critical, further underscores the necessity of cutting-edge chip technologies.

With data-intensive applications becoming mainstream across industries, semiconductor manufacturers are focusing on designing chips with superior processing capabilities, improved power efficiency, and enhanced security features.

A view of the market

The data centre chip market is segmented by chip type, including central processing units (CPU), graphics processing units (GPU), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and others.

CPUs generated $4.7 billion (£3.47 billion) in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, the migration of IT infrastructure to virtual environments, and growing computational demands from AI applications.

As the backbone of modern computing, CPUs enable seamless system operations, supporting everything from enterprise software to data analytics. The demand for high-speed processing power continues to surge, particularly as AI-based workloads expand across industries.

Based on industry verticals, the data centre chip market is witnessing high adoption across BFSI, government, IT and telecom, transportation, energy and utility, and other sectors.

The BFSI sector accounted for 26.7% of the market share in 2024, fuelled by the need for secure, high-speed data processing and the increasing adoption of blockchain technology. With fintech companies and digital banking platforms expanding rapidly, the demand for advanced chip technologies in financial services is at an all-time high.

Data centre chips play a pivotal role in ensuring transaction security, minimising downtime, and enhancing overall operational efficiency for financial institutions.

North America dominated the global data centre chip market with a 37.2% share in 2024, led by substantial investments in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The United States accounted for $4.4 billion (£3.25 billion) in market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% through 2034.

The country’s strong focus on semiconductor manufacturing, AI-driven computing, and real-time data processing positions it as a key player in the global data centre chip landscape. As cloud adoption and government initiatives in semiconductor R&D continue to rise, North America looks set to maintain its leadership in the evolving market.