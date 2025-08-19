Danfoss expands UQDB coupling range

Author: Joe Peck

Danfoss Power Solutions, a Danish manufacturer of mobile hydraulic systems and components, has completed its Universal Quick Disconnect Blind-Mate (UQDB) coupling portfolio with the launch of the -08 size Hansen connector.

The couplings are designed for direct connection between servers and manifolds in data centre liquid cooling systems and are fully compliant with Open Compute Project (OCP) standards.

Higher flow capacity

The new -08 size joins the existing -02, -04, and -06 sizes, covering body sizes from 1/8-inch to 1/2-inch. The company says it delivers a 29% higher flow rate than OCP requirements, supporting greater cooling efficiency for high-density racks.

Danfoss UQDB couplings feature a flat-face dry break design to prevent spillage and a push-to-connect system with self-alignment to simplify installation in tight spaces. The plug half can move radially to align with the socket half, allowing compensation of up to +/-1 millimetre for easier in-rack connections.

Developed in collaboration with the OCP community, the couplings meet existing standards and are designed to comply with the forthcoming OCP V2 specification for liquid cooling, expected in October.

All UQDB units undergo helium-leak testing for reliability and include QR codes on both plug and socket halves for easier identification and tracking.

Chinmay Kulkarni, Data Centre Product Manager at Danfoss Power Solutions, says, “Our now-complete UQDB range expands our robust portfolio of thermal management products for data centres, enabling us to provide comprehensive systems and delivering on our ‘one partner, every solution’ promise.

“When paired with our flexible, kink-free hoses, we deliver a complete direct-to-chip cooling solution that sets the standard for efficiency and reliability.”

The couplings are manufactured from 303 stainless steel for corrosion resistance, with EPDM seals for fluid compatibility. They feature ORB terminal ends for secure, leak-free connections, an operating temperature range of 10°C to 65°C, and a minimum working pressure of 10 bar.

