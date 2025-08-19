Capacity Europe 2025 returns to London

Author: Joe Peck

Capacity Europe, an event for global digital infrastructure and connectivity, returns to the InterContinental London – The O2 from 21–23 October 2025, bringing together more than 3,500 decision-makers from across the global connectivity and digital infrastructure sectors.

Now in its 24th year, the event has grown from a telecoms conference into a major platform for deal-making, partnerships, and thought leadership in data infrastructure, cloud, and AI.

Across three days and four stages, 200+ speakers will discuss topics ranging from preparing networks for AI to improving interoperability, security, and resilience in an era of growing data demand and geopolitical uncertainty.

Industry leaders on stage

Confirmed speakers include Annette Murphy, Chief Commercial Officer at Colt Technology Services; Enrico Bagnasco, CEO at Sparkle; Petrina Steele, Global Lead – Emerging Technologies at Equinix; and Rebecca Stanic, Principal – Infrastructure Planning & Network Acquisition at Microsoft.

Executives from Goldman Sachs, EdgeConneX, Deutsche Telekom, and Openmind Networks will also take part.

Attendees at previous editions have praised the event for its networking and deal-making opportunities. Prabhu Abimannan, Manager International Data Business at e& Europe, comments, “Capacity Europe offers invaluable networking opportunities and brings together industry leaders to discuss the latest trends in international telecom. Each year, the event raises the bar.”

Linda Shannon, Director at Hilco Streambank, adds, “Capacity Europe is a not-to-be-missed event. Fantastic networking opportunities, both formal and informal, alongside useful content. An invaluable opportunity to catch up with existing clients and make new connections in one location.”

Building the future of connectivity

Capacity Europe 2025 will gather leaders from connectivity, cloud, edge, investment, and software to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and define strategies for the next decade of digital infrastructure.

“Celebrating the 24th year of Capacity Europe is a proud moment for us,” says Gabriela Cogorno, Head of Marketing-Events and Membership, Telecoms & Tech at techoraco. “This year’s event will be bigger and more impactful than ever, highlighting key themes and laying the foundation for innovation and transformation in the digital sector.”

The event is once again supported by Spa Communications, which will lead global media engagement following a successful 2024 campaign.

Why attend?

• Connect with 3,500+ decision-makers from 100+ countries

• Hear insights from 200+ speakers shaping the digital future

• Forge deals across connectivity, cloud, edge, investment, and software

• Be part of the conversations driving the future of networks and services

Capacity Europe 2025 will take place at the InterContinental London – The O2, 21–23 October. Visit the event’s website to find out more.

