ODATA opens fourth hyperscale DC in Mexico

Author: Joe Peck

ODATA, a Latin American data centre provider and part of Aligned Data Centers, has launched its QR04 hyperscale data centre near San Miguel de Allende in the Querétaro region.

The facility expands ODATA’s network in Mexico to four interconnected sites, designed to support the increasing demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

The interconnected model allows customers to operate across multiple locations with built-in redundancy, supporting reliable cloud and AI operations.

The company has focused on addressing one of Mexico’s key infrastructure challenges – namely consistent power supply – to strengthen its position in the country’s hyperscale market.

“With QR04, we reaffirm our investment in Mexico and our commitment to our global customers,” says Ricardo Alário, CEO of ODATA. “Our expanded regional presence provides a solid foundation for the sustained growth of cloud and artificial intelligence in the country as well as across Latin America.

“Just three months after inaugurating DC QR03, we’ve already begun expanding that facility and have launched DC QR04. Our continued investment across all our campuses demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating the technological needs of the future.”

QR04 has a planned total IT capacity of 24MW, with the first 12MW now operational. It features Aligned Data Centers’ patented Delta Cube (Delta³) air-cooling system, designed to maximise thermal efficiency and support power densities of up to 50kW per rack using air cooling alone.

The system captures and removes heat at source rather than distributing cold air through the data hall, and can be integrated with liquid cooling for high-density AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing workloads.

The site also uses a closed-loop water cooling system, enabling continuous water reuse and minimising environmental impact whilst maintaining a low Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE).

The facility is already in service for hyperscale customers, reflecting growing demand for high-density data infrastructure in Mexico. Its construction has reportedly created more than 1,500 local jobs.

