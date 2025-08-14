Frankfurt becomes 1GW DC market, closing in on London

Author: Joe Peck

The colocation data centre market in Frankfurt grew past the 1GW mark in Q2 2025 and narrowed the gap with London, Europe’s largest market, in the process.

According to new research from US commercial real estate company CBRE, the Frankfurt market closed at 1.02GW in the second quarter, including 26MW of new capacity.

Frankfurt, Europe’s second-largest market, is now just 114MW smaller than London, the largest market since CBRE initiated coverage of colocation data centres in 1999.

Over the past decade, the supply of Frankfurt has grown 20% per annum, on a compounded basis. The growth of Germany’s financial capital has largely been driven by hyperscalers and digital service providers whose investment has led to new developments in the metro area and expansion efforts in submarkets such as Offenbach.

“Frankfurt’s growth is remarkable given the difficulties providers are having securing the necessary power, appropriate land, and the regulation that providers must consider within the city,” comments Andrew Jay, Head of Data Centre Solutions, Europe at CBRE.

“Nevertheless, interest in Frankfurt remains particularly high, driven by the need to deliver digital services, as well as keeping sought-after supply away from competitors.”

Dirk Turek, Associate Director, European Data Centre Research at CBRE, adds, “Frankfurt’s high growth period began in 2019, when hyperscalers expanded their presence in the market.

“Frankfurt’s growth potential is still relatively high, though additional demand is unlikely to be met by providers in the city’s largest data centre clusters, given electricity grid constraints. Established submarkets in Frankfurt will grow, albeit slowly, while new submarkets are formed.”

