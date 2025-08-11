Macquarie, Dell bring AI factories to Australia

Author: Joe Peck

Australian data centre operator Macquarie Data Centres, part of Macquarie Technology Group, is collaborating with US multinational technology company Dell Technologies with the aim of providing a secure, sovereign home for AI workloads in Australia.

Macquarie Data Centres will host the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA within its AI and cloud data centres. This approach seeks to power enterprise AI, private AI, and neo cloud projects while achieving high standards of data security within sovereign data centres.

This development will be particularly relevant for critical infrastructure providers and highly regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance, education, and research, which have strict regulatory compliance conditions relating to data storage and processing.

This collaboration hopes to give them the secure, compliant foundation needed to build, train, and deploy advanced AI applications in Australia, such as AI digital twins, agentic AI, and private LLMs.

Answering the Government’s call for sovereign AI

The Australian Government has linked the data centre sector to its ‘Future Made in Australia’ policy agenda. Data centres and AI also play an important role in the Australian Federal Government’s new push to improve Australia’s productivity.

“For Australia’s AI-driven future to be secure, we must ensure that Australian data centres play a core role in AI, data, infrastructure, and operations,” says David Hirst, CEO, Macquarie Data Centres.

“Our collaboration with Dell Technologies delivers just that, the perfect marriage of global tech and sovereign infrastructure.”

Sovereignty meets scalability

Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA infrastructure and software will be supported by Macquarie Data Centres’ newest purpose-built AI and cloud data centre, IC3 Super West.

The 47MW facility is, according to the company, “purpose-built for the scale, power, and cooling demands of AI infrastructure.” It is to be ready in mid-2026 with the entire end-state power secured.

“Our work with Macquarie Data Centres helps bring the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA vision to life in Australia,” comments Jamie Humphrey, General Manager, Australia & New Zealand Specialty Platforms Sales, Dell Technologies ANZ.

“Together, we are enabling organisations to develop and deploy AI as a transformative and competitive advantage in Australia in a way that is secure, sovereign, and scalable.”

Macquarie Technology Group and Dell Technologies have been collaborating for more than 15 years.

