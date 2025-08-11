Why data centres should care about atmospheric chemistry

Author: Joe Peck

Data centres are multiplying to satisfy the world’s appetite for computational power, driven by AI and other emerging technologies. The outcome has been an unprecedented surge in energy demand and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Here, Alexander Krajete, CEO at emissions treatment specialist Krajete, explains why data centres must look beyond their direct carbon footprint and adopt a holistic approach to multi-emission capture and valorisation:

What’s changed?

Data centres once had a modest footprint, accounting for under 1% of global GHG emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. But rising demand from AI, streaming, and blockchain is set to more than double their energy use from 415 TWh in 2024 to 945 TWh by 2030.

Some tech giants share these predictions. Google stated in its 2024 Environmental Report that “in spite of the progress we’re making, we face significant challenges that we’re actively working through. In 2023, our total GHG emissions increased 13% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased data centre energy consumption and supply chain emissions.”

A holistic approach to data centre sustainability

Some leading tech companies claim to have purchased or generated enough renewable electricity to match 100% of their operational energy consumption.

As the IEA notes, buying renewable energy or certificates doesn’t guarantee a data centre runs on clean power 24/7 due to the intermittency of renewables and potential mismatches in location or grid.

A more accurate, holistic calculation also includes indirect emissions throughout the supply chain — the so-called scope three emissions.

These include mining raw materials like copper, silicon, and lithium – used in a data centre’s server racks – or the production of building materials like aluminium, steel, and concrete.

Complying with new sustainability regulations

Although not specifically aimed at data centres, the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) requires organisations, including tech companies, to report on their sustainability performance, including scope one, two, and three emissions.

In addition, in 2024, the European Commission adopted legislation specifically aimed at “establishing an EU-wide scheme to rate the sustainability of EU data centres.”

To comply with these new legal obligations, data centre operators must examine their environmental footprint holistically.

Why atmospheric chemistry matters to data centres

Although reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere remains vital, we must also address other gases that can harm our ecosystems and climate.

These chemicals include nitrogen oxides (NOX), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen sulphide (H2S), sulphur oxides (SOX), hydrocarbons, and various metals. Once released, these gases can react with one another, leading to secondary pollutants.

The consequences of these are yet to be fully understood. They originate from combustion-heavy sectors like mining, cement, and energy, all contributors to scope two and three emissions.

Traditionally, there have been two ways of capturing atmospheric pollutants.

Take CO2 as an example. The sacrificial method uses limestone to remove CO2 and other gases, creating non-reusable carbonates. The regenerative amine-based method produces reusable amine carbamates but emits harmful, amine-based degradation products.

Advanced adsorption is a low-energy, low-emission regenerative process that captures and valorises emissions at temperatures below 100°C, far lower than the 150–200°C required for amine-based methods.

Pollutant gases weakly bind to a complex inorganic filter, allowing for easy separation. It can be applied at the exhaust point of any combustion process, such as cement factory chimneys or stationary diesel engines.

By supporting the adoption of advanced adsorption technology throughout their supply chains, data centres can address their scope two and three emissions more effectively and meet their sustainability goals.

Multi-emission capture is the key to sustainable data centres

Thanks to innovative technologies like advanced adsorption, we can go beyond capturing and neutralising pollutants like nitrogen oxides. We can also transform these emissions into valuable by-products like fertilisers, supporting a circular economy.

As the world’s insatiable demand for data grows, data centres must adopt holistic sustainability strategies that withstand the test of time. Multi-emission capture must be part of the solution, enabling data centres to balance the growing need for powerful AI with the needs of our planet.