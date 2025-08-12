Trane adds CRAH units to DC cooling portfolio

Author: Joe Peck

Trane, an American manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, has expanded its data centre thermal management range with the addition of a Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) system.

The unit is designed to maintain airflow and temperature conditions for servers and other electronic equipment, aiming to support operational uptime while reducing energy use.

The CRAH system is equipped with Trane’s Symbio controller, which provides a broad capacity range and customisable configurations.

The controller enables leader designation and dynamic reassignment for up to 32 units, allowing continuous operation and access to digital tools for lifecycle management.

According to Trane, the new airside system is intended for both colocation and hyperscale data centre operators seeking flexible integration into existing or new-build facilities.

Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centres, Trane Technologies, says, “Expansion of our airside offer gives our colo and hyperscale customers greater flexibility for configuring custom systems and addresses the growing trend toward a single-source solutions provider.”

Integration and lifecycle support

The CRAH addition is part of Trane’s wider approach to unifying and integrating thermal management systems through smart controls.

The company offers local service teams across North America and remote monitoring capabilities for predictive maintenance and operational oversight.

Recent updates to Trane’s thermal management portfolio include:

• Scalable liquid cooling platforms

• A fan coil wall platform

• Larger capacity and higher ambient temperature air-cooled chillers

The CRAH system has been developed to operate alongside these technologies as part of a consolidated data centre cooling strategy, with the aim of improving efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

