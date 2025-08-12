DC BLOX secures $1.15bn for Atlanta data centre

Author: Joe Peck

DC BLOX, a provider of connected data centres and fibre networks, has announced that it has closed $1.15 billion (£858 million) in green loan financing for the construction of a data centre campus in Douglas County, Georgia, USA.

The funds will support the development of a 120 MW data centre and include campus expansion to support an additional 80 MW, available in 2027.

“Securing this capital confirms confidence in our execution track record,” comments Melih Ileri, SVP of Capital Markets & Strategy at DC BLOX.

“Continuing to deliver our projects on time and with excellence has earned us the trust of our customers and investors, leading to this historic growth in our business.”

This project comes on the heels of recently announced DC BLOX projects including multiple hyperscale edge nodes across the US Southeast.

With additional hyperscale-ready data centre capacity available in Conyers and Douglasville, Georgia, DC BLOX believes it is set to rapidly expand its presence around Atlanta.

“With this latest project announcement, DC BLOX continues to deliver on its mission to build the foundational digital infrastructure needed to drive the Southeast’s growing economy,” claims Jeff Uphues, CEO of DC BLOX.

“Atlanta is the fastest-growing data centre market in the US today and we are proud to enable our customers to expand their footprint in our region.”

This financing follows the prior $265 million (£197.5 million) green loan secured from industry lenders, as well as the growth equity that was committed by Post Road Group in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The DC BLOX management team has done a terrific job positioning the business for success in the Southeast, with a consistent focus on serving the customer and community,” says Michael Bogdan, Managing Partner at Post Road Group.

“We are thankful to all our capital partners who have helped capitalise the company to meet the tremendous hyperscale and edge growth the company has experienced.”

Those involved in the deal

• ING Capital served as Structuring and Administrative Agent

• ING, Mizuho Bank, and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB) served as Initial Coordinating Lead Arrangers and Joint Bookrunners

• First Citizens Bank served as Coordinating Lead Arranger

• CoBank ACB, LBBW New York Branch, The Toronto-Dominion Bank New York Branch, and KeyBank National Association served as Joint Lead Arrangers

• The Huntington National Bank served as Mandated Lead Arranger

• ING and Natixis CIB also served as Joint Green Loan Coordinators

• A&O Shearman served as counsel to DC BLOX

• Milbank served as counsel to the lenders

For more from DC BLOX, click here.