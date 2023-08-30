Iceotope Technologies has announced the appointment of Shareef Alshinnawi as VP of Strategic Accounts.

Recognised for his track record of successfully building strategic alliances and developing emerging businesses over two decades, Shareef joins Iceotope from OEM manufacturer, Lenovo, where he rose to the position of Director of Edge Computing Alliances. In that role, he successfully built relationships with AWS, Microsoft, Red Hat and many others.

He was also responsible for joint investment planning, the building of business cases and milestone definition, securing partner investment.

David Craig, CEO, Iceotope Technologies, says, “We warmly welcome Shareef Alshinnawi to the Iceotope team. The data centre industry has spent five decades cooling down rooms to keep microprocessors at a workable temperature. Those on the IT side of data centre operations understand inherently, the cooling needs of critical electronic components and the shortcomings of fans. With his excellent career credentials, working for some of the world’s largest manufacturers of servers and storage, Shareef helps us to have conversations that bridge the gap between facilities and IT using language which is penetrable by all.”

A regular guest speaker at the University of North Carolina and Michigan State University, Shareef, says, “The data centre industry is at a critical point of inflexion. While energy efficiency, cost savings and OpEx were the main drivers of the cooling segment, we now have a perfect storm with sustainability needs on one hand, while on the other, the physics of what we are trying to achieve simply no longer working. With traditional approaches ineffective for lowering the temperature of the high wattage components now being used in data centres, it’s time for radical change.

“What really attracted me to Iceotope was its solution, a comprehensive range of liquid-cooling solutions, differentiated from other liquid cooling approaches by the ability to scale in a form-factor familiar to anyone who’s ever visited or worked in a data centre.”

Speaking of his further responsibilities, he adds, “Beside growing and accelerating the adoption of Iceotope’s precision liquid-cooling solutions, my role has a heavy focus on sustainability, specifically helping data centre designers, owners and operators to lower the carbon footprint associated with cooling IT servers and minimising facility water use.”