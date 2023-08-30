EcoDataCenter has announced that Peter Michelson will assume the role of CEO of EcoDataCenter on 1 October.

Peter comes from his recent role as Head of Global Cloud and IT Business at Ericsson. He will take over the leadership of a company that wants to be a driving force in the green transition linked to digitalisation.

“EcoDataCenter is on an inspiring journey of high growth and has quickly taken a place on the international arena. The company is well positioned to take a leading role in the green transition driven by digitalisation,” says Peter Michelson, newly appointed CEO of EcoDataCenter.

The change comes at a time when EcoDataCenter, through its owner, Areim, has raised an investment of EUR448 million to enable the company’s expansion, as recently it launched its next major investment, EcoDataCenter 2 in Östersund.

“Peter has qualified expertise in infrastructure and digitalisation and extensive leadership experience in international environments. We are happy and grateful to welcome Peter to our fast-growing company,” says Lars Pettersson, Chairman of the Board, EcoDataCenter.

Peter Michelson succeeds Dan Andersson, who had been employed at EcoDataCenter since 2018 and was in the role of CEO since the beginning of 2022.

“I and the entire board want to thank Dan. Dan is a very appreciated leader within the company and we are grateful for his valuable contribution to EcoDataCenter,” concludes Lars.