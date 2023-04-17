Panduit has extended its FlexFusion series cabinet range with the introduction of the FlexFusion XGL cabinets. The new cabinets are ideally suited for network and server equipment and provide maximum capacity to manage high cable density in data centre, enterprise or colocation deployment. Available with lockable door solutions, customers can securely house 19in rack mount IT equipment, providing extensive cable management options within a thermal-efficient cabinet suitable for hot aisle/cold aisle or thermal containment deployment.

Manufactured in welded steel, the cabinets are available in fix configurations of 600mm and 800mm widths, 1,070mm and 1,200mm depths and 42RU and 48RU heights, increasing the ease of use of the FlexFusion family to offer customers precision solutions. The front single hinge door and split hinged rear doors provide 80% open perforation, maximising the cooling airflow to the ITE, while maintaining strength and rigidity. Doors with 170-degree open angle minimise aisle obstruction. The horizontally split side panels allow ease of interconnection of equipment in a side-by-side configuration whilst brush cable top-of-the-cabinet entry points greatly reduce air leakage.

These cabinets – with fully adjustable front and rear cage nut equipment rails – are available in black and white and have a shorter lead time than Panduit’s individually customisable FlexFusion XG cabinets. They retain maximum scalability for future MACs, and these cabinets offer a massive static weight capacity of nearly 1.6t (3,500lbs) and offer a rolling load of up to 454kg (1,000lbs).

FlexFusion XGL cabinets offer the essentials to improve deployment, such as levelling legs, casters, ganging brackets and floor mounting brackets, as well as being integrally bonded without the use of grounding wires to provide a safe and reliable network while reducing installations costs.

The FlexFusion cabinet system from Panduit complies with EIA-310-E, TIA/EIA-942 and UL2416 standards.