InterCloud has announced the appointment of Myriam Buzy as Managing Director. Myriam brings 20 years of experience in the financial sector and a decade of work across IoT and telecoms to the role, and represents the latest major step in the company’s continued expansion.

Myriam’s appointment shows InterCloud’s commitment to bolstering its executive team to strengthen its focus on delivering excellent support across the entirety of the organisation’s support services, as well as maximising new and exciting growth initiatives. Having announced Luc Imbert as Chief Product Officer earlier this month, InterCloud is revamping its leadership structure once again to support scale-up plans for the years ahead.

Before joining InterCloud, Myriam led finance teams within IoT and telecoms service companies, including a four-year tenure within Sigfox group as CFO. She began her career as an engineer at the French Ministry of Agriculture, and subsequently spent eight years at Mazars delivering audit and consulting services. Myriam studied engineering at AgroParisTech, going on to achieve an advanced degree in accounting and finance, giving her a mix of technical and financial knowledge that is the ideal foundation for success at InterCloud.

Myriam says, “InterCloud’s ambition matches my own, and this was an integral factor in my decision to join as Managing Director. I’m looking forward to helping drive the company’s expansion across the EMEA region by ensuring the business is structured and managed in a way that supports our long-term plans and allows us to continue to offer the best levels of service to our team here at InterCloud, our customers, and our partners.”

“InterCloud’s expansive network of industry connections, strong product portfolio and deep understanding of all things cloud are the key pillars of the company’s success to date. Through collaboration with the leadership team and the wider company, I’m excited to be part of a team that’s focused on helping deliver the promise of the cloud to new customers and in new territories as we continue to grow.”

InterCloud CEO Jérôme Dilouya says, “Expansion is a priority for InterCloud in 2023, so this is the perfect time to reinforce our leadership team so that we can focus on the core pillars of commercial excellence, customer centricity and bringing value across our support functions.”

“Myriam brings an abundance of financial expertise and will add a new dimension to the business; it will be great to see her apply her experience to our existing processes. The potential of the European market combined with Myriam’s demonstrable knowledge across the EMEA region make this an exciting appointment that will enable InterCloud’s continued growth.”