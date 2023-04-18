Macquarie Telecom Group has announced that it intends to change its listed company name to Macquarie Technology Group, reflecting the company’s evolution to become a digital infrastructure business through its success in cloud infrastructure, cyber security, data centres, and telecom.

Recognising that the successful execution of its strategy has fundamentally changed the company over the last decade to a core plus digital infrastructure business, Macquarie will be applying to move from the S&P index ‘Diversified Telecom Services’ to ‘Internet Services and Infrastructure’.

Macquarie’s strategy has delivered seven consecutive years of EBITDA profit growth and its share price has increased by over 500% during this period with its market capitalisation now exceeding $1 billion.

“We are still Macquarie, a proudly Australian company, driven by our purpose to make a difference in markets that are underserved and overcharged. Macquarie‘s world class NPS score of +79 is a testament to the customer experience we deliver for businesses and government agencies,” says Chief Executive David Tudehope.

“As our customers turn to cloud-based solutions, they value our single accountability for cyber security, cloud performance and secure world scale data centres,” David continues. “Our four businesses’ names are unchanged as they reflect what they do – Macquarie Cloud Services, Macquarie Government, Macquarie Data Centres and, where our story proudly started, Macquarie Telecom.”