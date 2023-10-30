FDM Group has announced a partnership with ISACA, a global professional association, to boost its cyber training credentials.

ISACA has over 170,000 members and is recognised for its expertise in information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. Under the new agreement, FDM employees will benefit from its cyber training, with access to ISACA-approved resources, including online learning tools.

The deal will allow FDM to enhance its in-house cyber security credentials, offering the latest technical expertise to its clients. The company has plans to ramp up its cyber security training courses, aiming to equip hundreds of new consultants every year as part of its technical operations programme.

Andy Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, FDM Group, says, “Getting access to the latest cyber security expertise is a top priority for every business, and our partnership with ISACA will enable FDM to bring the very highest standards of service and skills to the market. We are very pleased to be working alongside such a prestigious organisation to equip the next generation with world-leading security expertise.”

Jeff Angle, Senior Director, Academic and Workforce Development, ISACA, says, “FDM Group is widely recognised as a leading global provider of highly skilled IT experts. We are very excited to be teaming up with such an extensive workforce, sharing knowledge, best practice and industry expertise to further enhance their offering in such a crucial area.”