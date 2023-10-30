R&M has strengthened its team of experts for the data centre market with two Italian industry experts. At the beginning of October, Vladimiro Ferrucci assumed the position of Sales Director, Italy Data Centre, at R&M Tecnosteel in Brunello. At the same time, Mauro Daino started as Data Centre Technical Manager for R&M Tecnosteel in Italy, and for the R&M Group worldwide.

Vladimiro Ferrucci has been familiar with the data centre market for 20 years and specialises in infrastructure solutions. Among other roles, he has worked as Key Account Manager and Sales Director. He came to know R&M Tecnosteel as an agile and fast-growing company in the data centre landscape. He aims to strongly promote the R&M brand in the Italian market. His particular focus is on end users and channel partners.

For 25 years, Mauro Daino has enjoyed a high level of professional recognition as an expert in data centre equipment and technology. His know-how enables him to cover all areas, such as racks and containments, security, cooling and power distribution. In his career to date, he has already developed complete infrastructure solutions for data centres, taking energy efficiency and operating expenses into account. After a few years in sales, he now wants to focus entirely on the technical side. His main activities include integrating R&M’s cabling solutions.

Emanuele Colombo, Managing Director R&M Tecnosteel, emphasises, “Vladimiro Ferrucci and Mauro Daino are taking on key functions in the R&M Group. Their skills are strategically important for the development of our data centre business in Italy and in other regions, especially in the EMEA market. The market is growing and today requires much more specific expertise than was the case two years ago. The solutions that R&M offers have to be optimised, and often also customised. To this end, in Vladimiro Ferrucci and Mauro Daino, we have brought two outstanding experts on board.”