Pulsant has announced £4.5m further investment in its Manchester data centre. The funds will expand Pulsant’s platformEDGE in the North West, delivering 300kW of additional IT capacity alongside upgrades to connectivity and cooling.

The Data Hall 4 expansion, to be completed in December 2023, expands the facility by 320m2 – a 30% increase. Clients will be able to access LINX peering services on site, as well as 10 global clouds via the three Megaport nodes provided by Pulsant across the UK.

Situated close to Manchester city centre, the data centre will support business innovation and growth across the North West and beyond with high bandwidth, low latency connectivity via Pulsant’s national network and ecosystem of connectivity partners.

Ben Cranham, COO at Pulsant, comments, “For regional businesses to thrive, they need access to a high bandwidth, low latency interconnection network. This investment in Manchester extends our commitment to support the growing technology demand for regional data centre access and colocation services across the North West.

“It supports Greater Manchester Council’s forward-thinking digital strategy and evolving regional ecosystem, enabling Manchester to become one of the leading digital economies in the next five years.”

