Vantage Data Centers and a consortium of investors led by MEAG and Infranity, along with funds affiliated with the investment management platform of DigitalBridge Group (together ‘Investor Consortium’) have completed a previously announced investment partnership in certain Vantage European data centre assets.

The investment partnership initially consists of six stabilised data centres in strategic locations across Europe and is valued at approximately €2.5bn, including Vantage’s stake. The data centres span more than 1.8 million gross square feet and 177MW of IT capacity and are located in key strategic markets.

Vantage’s management team, led by President and CEO, Sureel Choksi, will continue to manage and operate these assets as part of its global data centre portfolio. The additional capital raised from the Investor Consortium will be used to support the continued growth of Vantage’s EMEA data centre platform.

“This investment partnership provides Vantage with multiple partners with deep expertise in digital infrastructure,” says Sureel. “This transaction provides Vantage with additional capital to continue our expansion in new and existing markets across EMEA, capitalising on the extraordinary growth opportunities, driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art sustainable data centres for our customers.”

Citi served as financial advisor, and Linklaters LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal advisors to Vantage. Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor to MEAG and Infranity, and DLA Piper UK LLP served as legal advisor to the Investor Consortium.