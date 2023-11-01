Click here to register online

Make connections, identify opportunities and gain the valuable industry insights at DataCentres Ireland, a two-day event for anyone responsible for their organisation’s mission critical infrastructure.

Free to attend, the event takes place at the RDS, Ballsbridge, on 22 and 23 November. Two conference streams will address data centre strategy and data centre operations, with panels, seminars and fireside chats on subjects including sustainable energy, cooling, connectivity, edge computing, grid flexibility and private wire solutions which Irish data centres could employ to ease the impact on the grid and assist Ireland in achieving its renewable energy commitments.

Ireland is often called ‘the data centre capital of Europe’, and investment shows no sign of slowing down. Gain industry insights, network with peers and experience the latest technologies at this two-day event.

The conference programme and exhibitors

Featuring over 100 of the leading suppliers and service providers the exhibition, will showcase the latest in technology, innovations, products, services and solutions that can assist organisations to get the most out of their data and mission critical infrastructure.

Who should attend?

Anyone involved in/or responsible for their organisation’s critical infrastructure, where continuity of service is a must, whether this is a data centre, IT comms room, industry or commerce.

The DataCentres Ireland 2023 conference programme

This year’s multi-streamed conference programme features industry experts addressing a range of strategic and operational themes. Keynote address will be from Simon Coveney, T.D. Minister Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Speakers Include:

Seamus Dunne, Managing Director, Digital Realty

Mark Acton, Independent Consultant, Acton Consulting

Garry Connolly, CEO and Founder, Host In Ireland

Emma Fryer, Partner, ERM (Environmental Resource Management)

Dave McAuley, CEO, Bitpower Energy Consulting

Michael McCarthy, Director, Cloud Infrastructure Ireland

Anthony Rourke, Director Gov, Infra, Strategy and Transactions, EY

Venessa Moffatt, General Manager, QiO Technologies

Juliet Stevenson Brown Research Analyst, DC Byte

John Curley, General Manager Ireland, Clarke Energy Ireland

John Booth, Independent Consultant, Carbon 3IT

Jon Summers, Scientific Lead Data Centres, RISE

Stefan Frenzel, Project Lead, Open Compute Project (OCP)

Peter Lantry, Managing Director Ireland, Equinix

Damien Wells, Director, SPA Comms

Brian Doherty, Managing Director, Atlantic Hub DataCentre

Martina Assereto, Deputy Chair, DRAI

Steve Hone, Founder and CEO, DCA Global

Brendan Kelly, Renewable Energy Strategy/Regulatory Affairs, Bord na Mona

Kirsty Harrower Partner Locke Lord

Lauren Deloatch, Project Manager, Sumitomo Electric

Quin Jernigan, Workforce Development, AWS

Patrick Greenfield, Solutions Development Manager, Iron Mountain

Bobby Smith, Head, Energy Storage Ireland

Ben Pritchard, CEO, AVK

