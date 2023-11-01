DC BLOX has announced the recent purchase and commencement of construction of a data centre campus in Douglasville, Georgia. With this strategic move, the company is set to expand its data centre portfolio in close proximity to Atlanta, expanding the region’s explosive growth as a core data centre market, and addressing the growing needs of hyperscale and AI/ML platform and application provider tenants in the heart of the region’s data centre alley.

With an expected capital investment of over $1.2bn, the site is supported by robust tax incentives coordinated by Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. The recent property acquisition and initiation of construction demonstrates its commitment to invest its resources to stay ahead of emerging market needs. The site will also be connected to DC BLOX’s nearly 500-mile dark fibre route. The dark fibre route is expected to be completed in Q4 2023.

Designed to meet demanding hyperscale requirements, the two-story data centre campus will feature twelve data halls, totalling 750,000ft2 of gross space on 55 acres. 180MW of power has been committed for the campus with initial customer move-in expected Q3 2025.

DC BLOX has partnered with a proven design-builder, Evans General Contractors. At the helm of the design-build team is Corey Lemming, VP of Advanced Technology for Evans, who brings more than 17 years of mission critical experience and has delivered some of the nation’s largest advanced technology projects for some of the world’s largest technology firms.

He is joined by seasoned design partners DLB Associates, Corgan, Thomas & Hutton, and Bennett & Pless, who have an established history of delivering successful design-build projects with Evans and DC BLOX.

With rapid population and business growth in the Southeastern US, the demand for digital infrastructure is accelerating. The region’s availability of land as well as abundant and affordable power is making it an attractive location for hyperscale and other large technology companies to grow their data centre footprints.