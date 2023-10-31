Immuta has announced the release of Immuta Discover, a new product for automated tagging and classification on cloud data platforms. Immuta Discover enables data teams to establish and maintain highly accurate metadata for the primary purpose of data access control, monitoring and regulatory compliance.

Immuta Discover automatically and continuously discovers structured data in cloud data platforms. It can also leverage existing metadata pulled from enterprise data catalogues like Alation. Leveraging all of this metadata, it provides visibility of all sensitive data, which is critical for building data policies to protect the data and analysing its usage. As a core pillar of its Data Security Platform, it eliminates manual, error-prone processes and helps organisations improve data security, gain full visibility into their data and unlock its value.

Discovering, tagging and classifying sensitive data with accurate and descriptive metadata is a critical component of a successful data security strategy. However, today’s organisations are burdened with increasingly dispersed data, as the number of data sources and users continues to grow. Existing solutions are not designed to tag and classify data across all of these sources with the accuracy and granularity required for security and governance. The lack of accurate metadata creates security gaps and blind spots, making it difficult to meet stringent compliance regulations.

Immuta Discover allows data teams to easily and accurately scan, classify and tag data so they can apply data control policies and monitor data access. This allows teams to gain full visibility and context into all of their data assets, and better protect and monitor their sensitive data for enhanced data security posture management. Immuta offers 60+ pre-built and domain-specific classifiers, providing organisations with the flexibility to tailor data classifications to their unique business needs and based on their desired confidence levels.

With Immuta Discover, customers can automatically identify and classify sensitive data by leveraging the following new capabilities:

Accurate and actionable metadata for data security: It provides accurate, granular metadata and actionable tags on sensitive data so users can seamlessly secure data across cloud platforms at scale. The product enables full metadata visibility into what data requires access controls and auditing. The metadata can be leveraged directly in Immuta Secure to govern the data and in Immuta Detect to monitor data access.

Agentless, multi-cloud data discovery: It scans and classifies data natively, with no software to install and no agent running next to the cloud data platform. The data never leaves the data platform. This approach simplifies operations and is secure and compliant, enabling data teams to be more efficient with an always up-to-date data inventory.

Out-of-the-box and customisable regulatory frameworks: It automatically categorises data that is subject to leading regulatory frameworks such as CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA, or PCI to implement compliant access control policies. These frameworks are created and maintained by Immuta’s in-house Legal Engineering team, and additionally enable customers to customise frameworks based on their interpretations of specific regulations for accelerated compliance.