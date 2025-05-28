Delta presents solutions at Computex 2025

Author: Joe Peck

Delta, a leader in power management and smart green solutions, today unveiled its comprehensive solutions for the AI era with a focus on sustainability under the theme “Artificial Intelligence x Greening Intelligence.” The showcase features the newly-launched AI containerised data centre solution designed for edge computing. This 20-foot container, which integrates power, cooling, and IT equipment, is on display at Delta’s booth.

Delta is also announcing new certification for the in-rack CDU solution for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72. Additionally, in response to the growing power demands of AI computing, the company is introducing an 800V High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) power architecture solutions for AI data centres, along with a microgrid solution that addresses grid resilience.

Ping Cheng, Delta’s Chairman and CEO, says, “With the rapid expansion of AI applications, industries worldwide are facing the dual challenge of meeting computing demands while maintaining sustainability. As a global leader in power and thermal management, Delta strives to enhance the energy efficiency of its products and optimise power architectures to reduce the stage of energy conversion and minimise total energy loss. For enterprise users looking to adopt AI, we also address the need for rapid and simplified deployment by offering a highly integrated containerised data centre solution, including for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72. Through innovative technology, Delta is helping drive the development of sustainable AI.”

Benjamin Lin, President, Delta Electronics India, comments, “As India rapidly advances toward becoming a global technology and data hub, the demand for energy-efficient, AI-ready infrastructure is accelerating. Delta’s containerised data centre and HVDC solutions represent our commitment to driving digital innovation while ensuring sustainability at scale. These next-generation technologies not only empower faster deployment and lower operational costs, but also align with India’s green data centre and Digital India missions. We are proud to contribute to building a resilient digital future, where high-performance computing and clean energy solutions go hand in hand.”

As part of its HVDC solution, Delta showcases its Core Shell Liquid-Cooled Busbar and HVDC Air-Cooled Busbar, supporting up to 50VDC/8000A and 800VDC/1000A power capacity with the intent of ensuring stable system operation. In advanced liquid cooling, the company’s liquid-to-liquid cooling systems can provide up to 1,500 kW of cooling capacity. It also features rack-level coolant distribution units (CDUs) with cooling capacity up to 200kW, along with liquid-cooled cold plate modules designed for GPUs and CPUs.

Computex 2025 will be held from 20 to 23 May at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Delta’s booth is located in Hall 1, 4F, stand No. L0617a.

