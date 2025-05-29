GBI launches ‘Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification’

Author: Joe Peck

The Green Building Initiative (GBI), a non-profit organisation that focuses on improving the built environment and reducing climate impacts, has announced the release of the ‘Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification’, tailored to the unique operational and infrastructure demands of data centre campuses. The offering, developed in partnership with Compass Datacenters, aims to provide data centre owners and operators with a way to assess and certify the sustainability of multiple buildings on a site.

“Digital infrastructure is the backbone of today’s society, and it’s critical that we design, construct, and operate these spaces with sustainability at the forefront,” says Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI. “The Green Globes Data Center Campus Certification empowers operators to optimise environmental performance across entire campuses while meeting evolving stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements.”

As demand for energy-intensive digital infrastructure continues to grow, the new certification intends to support mission-critical facilities working to reduce environmental impact and achieve long-term resilience. The certification recognises the interconnected nature of data centre campus operations and attempts to make it possible to evaluate redundant infrastructure and systems to improve efficiency and sustainability.

“By standardising our campuses, we reduce digital, procedural, and physical waste to scale faster. GBI is wisely adopting that mindset with the campus-wide certification, making it possible to streamline documentation and certification across data halls and buildings into a single, unified process,” comments Amy Marks, SVP Innovation for Compass Datacenters. “Our co-development of this process with GBI underscores our belief that doing the right thing is good business—and it advances continuous improvement across materials, energy and water use, and community engagement.”

GBI Green Globes is a nationally recognised certification that assesses energy and water efficiency, site impact, emissions reduction, material selection, and resilience at any stage of the building lifecycle. The Green Globes process includes a third-party, on-site assessment by a dedicated Green Globes Assessor (GGA) and may qualify projects for financial incentives and compliance with local sustainability mandates.

Features of the certification include:

• Campus Assessment: Evaluates performance across three or more buildings sharing common design and infrastructure.

• Certification Process: Replication of documentation and questionnaires across buildings.

• Assessment Support: Consistent assignment of a Green Globes Assessor across projects when possible.

• Pricing: Discounts on registration, specification review (optional), assessment, and travel.

• Recognition & Promotion: Certified campus plaques, custom GBI-issued press releases, and social media promotion.

• Actionable Insights: Personalised improvement recommendations from the assigned Green Globes Assessor.

Eligibility for campus certification requires GBI organisational membership at the Stewardship Level or above and completion of a ‘kickoff consultation’ with GBI. The program is now available for new construction campuses that include three or more new construction buildings (up to 18 months of occupancy or less than 12 months of consecutive utility data) and will soon be released for existing buildings.

