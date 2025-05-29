A-Gas joins the European Data Centre Association

Author: Joe Peck

A-Gas, a global company specialising in Lifecycle Refrigerant Management (LRM), announces that it has officially joined the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA), the organisation that has represented the interests of the European data centre community since 2011.

A-Gas joined as a member of the Technical Committee, whose mission is to bring together industry experts and foster discussion on the latest trends and emerging technologies. The goal is to support the development of a sustainable and sovereign digital infrastructure for Europe, enabling more conscious and digital transitions.

The EUDCA, in collaboration with over 60 member organisations, represents the collective interests of the European data centre community. It provides a platform for operators to engage with policymakers and industry leaders, promoting a sustainable and sovereign digital infrastructure that supports Europe’s twin green and digital transition.

As a new member, A-Gas says it looks forward to sharing its expertise in refrigerant management, particularly in relation to F-Gases. The recent update to the EU F-Gas Regulation introduces stricter controls on high GWP refrigerants, many of which are still in use in data centre cooling systems. These changes include equipment phase-outs and stricter leak detection rules, urging operators to adjust maintenance strategies and prioritise sustainable design in new builds.

“Becoming a member of EUDCA Technical Committee represents a great opportunity for A-Gas to bring to the table our expertise on refrigerants and refrigerant management. A-Gas works with stakeholders to understand their objectives, risks, and challenges, and offers a suite of Lifecycle Refrigerant Management based solutions that addresses the multi-faceted challenges faced by stakeholders as they seek to manage their refrigeration needs. The data centre cooling industry sees a high influx of capital investments on the back of cloud-based computing and AI development. Considering the size and environmental impact of these centres globally, transitioning towards sustainable solutions is critical,” comments Vincent Homrighausen, A-Gas EMEA Managing Director.