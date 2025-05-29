Pure Storage and SK Hynix announce collaboration

Author: Joe Peck

Pure Storage, a provider of data storage technology and services, today announced a collaboration with SK Hynix, a South Korean semiconductor company, to deliver QLC flash storage products that aim to meet the high-capacity, energy efficient requirements for data-intensive hyperscaler environments.

Modern data centres require solutions that can provide high storage density capabilities without sacrificing performance or energy efficiency. Data bottlenecks can lead to decreased productivity and high energy costs, affecting overall company performance. Traditional storage solutions such as hard disk drives (HDDs) have limitations as they are unable to handle the high-capacity, data-intensive workloads of hyperscale data centres in the AI era.

Pure Storage intend to deliver future DirectFlash Module products with SK Hynix’s QLC NAND flash memory that will be purpose-built for demanding hyperscaler environments. Benefits could include:

• Sustained High Performance — Integrating Pure Storage’s data storage platform with SK Hynix’s QLC NAND technology to enable low-latency solutions geared towards exascale, data-intensive workloads.

• Increased Energy Efficiency — Collaborating to provide lower energy consumption, helping customers overcome power availability constraints, lower operating costs, and decrease an organisation’s overall carbon footprint.

• Improved Scalability & TCO — The combined solution seeks to provide highly rack-dense and scalable systems.

“This collaboration with SK Hynix is an exciting step in our mission to deliver superior all-flash storage technology to hyperscalers. By combining SK Hynix’s advanced QLC products with Pure Storage’s host-based flash management architecture, we can deliver an optimised solution for the hyperscale production environment and AI infrastructure,” says Bill Cerreta, GM, Hyperscale, Pure Storage.

“Hyperscalers are constantly searching for data storage technology that doesn’t limit their potential innovation, but propels it to unforeseen levels. SK Hynix’s NAND technology, combined with Pure Storage’s robust platform, presents a formidable option for data centre operators focused on maximizing performance, efficiency, and scalability. Together, we are empowering hyperscale environments to tackle burgeoning data volumes with cutting-edge, sustainable storage solutions,” comments Sam Lee, EVP, Head of Global Sales and Marketing, SK Hynix.

