ABM wins technical cleaning contract

Author: Joe Peck

ABM, a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, has been awarded a contract by Iron Mountain Data Center’s (IMDC) UK team to provide technical cleaning services at the global information management and data storage company’s first data centre.

The secure site occupies 4.5 acres in Slough and was originally built for one of the world’s largest banking institutions. The data centre offers multiple infrastructure designs with six data halls and Power Usage Effectiveness as well as a loading dock, offices, conference rooms, and break out spaces.

ABM will deploy four permanent onsite team members who will undergo training bespoke to IMDC. They are supported by mobile technicians and an in-house, out-of-hours helpdesk to respond and adapt to evolving business needs.

The yearly rolling contract will see ABM’s Critical Solutions division provide elevated technical cleaning services using sustainable cleaning products within data room and server spaces, as well as window and carpet cleaning, waste removal, and feminine hygiene management.

ABM is employing local people for this contract and will be working closely with IMDC to strengthen its CSR objectives.

In addition to the use of specialist equipment and PPE, IMDC will see the use of ABM’s proprietary technology with the ability to log in and review data and trends to inform business decisions and aid cost savings, operational improvements, and maximise productivity.

Lewis Cannell, Head of Critical Solutions at ABM, comments, “What began as a one-off technical cleaning project in a data hall has evolved into a long-term partnership with IMDC, aimed at elevating operational standards at their flagship data centre. This achievement is testament to the expertise and dedication of our highly trained specialists who consistently deliver world-class service in complex environments. Moving forward, the entire ABM team will collaborate closely with IMDC to implement a shared strategy centred on innovation, safety, technology, sustainability, and people.”

Adam Gilio Miet, Senior Data Centre Operations Manager, says, “There has been a notable uptick in quality since ABM has taken over the contract, with regular site visits by the area manager ensuring that we are all aligned on expectations and delivery.”