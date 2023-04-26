For the last two years, DataCentres Ireland has been held on the same dates as those of the Paris based Data Centre Show. This was not ideal for either event, as some exhibitors and delegates were unable to attend both and had to choose which to prioritise.



Behind the scenes, DataCentres Ireland has been working with its venue (the RDS) in Dublin, to see if new dates could be secured that do not compete with other Data Centre events held in Europe, in what is a busy autumn schedule.



The organisers are now pleased to announce that they have finally managed to secure dates one week later, on 22-23 November 2023.



The organisers have conducted a call round to the majority of exhibitors and visitors to get their views on this and in nearly all cases the change to 22-23 November 2023 has either not been an issue or actually welcomed by these target groups.

Background to DataCentres Ireland

For over a decade, DataCentres Ireland has consistently delivered a quality audience of decision makers and specifiers responsible for the Irish data centres sector and beyond.

Last year, over 125 companies secured their stand within the DataCentres Ireland Exhibition, as they recognised the business opportunities that can be achieved from meeting a quality audience of buyers and decision makers.

DataCentres Ireland – New Event Sponsors



Iron Mountain has become the Lead Conference Sponsor.



Riello UPS has repeated its Platinum Sponsorship for 2023.



Solar Turbines is sponsoring the event lanyards again for 2023.

The organisers would like to thank these companies for their continued support of DataCentres Ireland, which confirms the event’s ability to deliver a relevant and active audience that matter.

Datacentres Ireland – Hear what the Delegates said about last year’s event

