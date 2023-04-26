Colt Technology Services has announced the expansion of its On Demand service to millions of business locations in over 180 countries across the world. Organisations can self-serve, flex and scale their network infrastructure through a user-friendly, automated digital portal.

Businesses using On Demand benefit from Colt’s firm commitment to customer experience; a single Service Level Agreement; one portal, one contract, one bill and one point of contact, all directly through Colt. It also enables a unified customer journey for On Demand – to sites on or off the Colt network.

This extension to Colt’s popular consumption-based On Demand comes as businesses rethink and futureproof their digital infrastructure. Moving to the cloud, establishing hybrid working practices, connecting to the IoT and trialling emerging technologies all result in greater demand for flexible bandwidth. The ability to scale up or down across an intuitive, intelligent platform helps businesses protect against risk, manage uncertainty and focus resources.

Peter Coppens, Vice President – Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services says, “The enterprise network has become a pathway to the future and we’ve removed the roadblocks that hold businesses back, from locked-in contracts to long provisioning times and geographic restrictions. Expanding On Demand is an exciting milestone for Colt and for the industry. It opens up the world and delivers against our purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of our customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.”

Colt’s On Demand platform has been engineered to help businesses respond to rapidly changing market conditions through a consumption-based networks-as-a-service model. Organisations can scale up to 10Gbps guaranteed bandwidth, accessible in seconds for customers in thousands of locations on the Colt network, and provisioned in real-time.